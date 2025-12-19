President Zardari embarks on visit to Iraq to strengthen bilateral ties tomorrow

President’s official visit from December 20-24 taking place at the invitation of Iraqi President

High-level meetings to review trade, energy, reconstruction, and technology

Discussions to cover regional developments and multilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake an official visit to Iraq from December 20-24, during which he is set to hold high-level meetings with Iraqi leadership to review bilateral ties and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation across key sectors, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and underscores the longstanding, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq, rooted in shared bonds of faith, culture, and mutual respect.

🔊PR No.3️⃣7️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Curtain Raiser: President of Pakistan to Undertake Official Visit to the Republic of Iraq (20–24 December 2025) 🔗⬇️https://t.co/R8IP7qF2sH pic.twitter.com/W2i376cau4 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 19, 2025

According to the FO statement, President Zardari’s meetings with the Iraqi leadership will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, reconstruction, manpower, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional and international developments, as well as joint initiatives at multilateral forums.

“The visit is expected to reinforce traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and enhance people-to-people linkages, particularly in the context of religious tourism and economic collaboration,” the FO said.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the trip, the statement noted that the official visit reflects Pakistan’s continued engagement with Iraq and its commitment to fostering a result-oriented, forward-looking partnership aimed at contributing to Iraq’s stability and development, as well as regional peace and prosperity.