President approves de-notification of IHC Judge Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the de-notification of Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from the office of judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) following his disqualification in a degree-related case.

The official sources said that the president approved the de-notification on the advice of the prime minister after the Islamabad High Court declared Jahangiri’s appointment unlawful. The decision was taken in light of the IHC’s ruling, which held that Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri did not possess a valid LLB degree at the time of his appointment as a judge.

In its detailed verdict, the Islamabad High Court had directed that the office be declared vacant, ruling that Jahangiri was not eligible to hold the position due to the lack of a duly recognized law degree at the time of his induction.

It may be recalled that a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, a day earlier, had declared Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri disqualified from holding the office of judge in the degree case.