PM reaffirms commitment to strengthen Pak-Tajik multifaceted cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multifaceted cooperation with Tajikistan—spanning trade, regional connectivity, energy and culture—underscoring Islamabad’s resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Culture Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda here, voicing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and discussing ways to deepen collaboration, particularly in the cultural domain.

Tajik Minister of Culture Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing Pakistan–Tajikistan Cultural Week as a landmark initiative celebrating shared heritage. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment… pic.twitter.com/zdsDZ358h0 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to the visiting minister and her delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted historical, cultural and civilizational bonds between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He emphasized that the shared heritage of the two brotherly nations provided a strong foundation for enhancing people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the significance of the ongoing Pakistan-Tajikistan Cultural Week being held in Islamabad as a landmark initiative to celebrate the rich traditions, arts and heritage of both countries.

As agreed between President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tajikistan’s Cultural Week is currently being celebrated in Pakistan, with the visit of the Tajik culture minister taking place in the same context.

Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda, Minister for Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/sY9wsiCjyq — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

The prime minister noted that such cultural exchanges would promote greater mutual understanding and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. He also conveyed his best wishes to President Emomali Rahmon and expressed hope to welcome him to Pakistan for an official visit next year.

The Tajik Minister of Culture conveyed the warm greetings of President Emomali Rahmon and appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality and commitment to cultural diplomacy. She expressed Tajikistan’s keen interest in expanding joint cultural initiatives, including artist exchanges, festivals and exhibitions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khichi, and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz orders one-year completion of Autism Centre of Excellence, announces transport support

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed that the Autism Centre of Excellence being established in the federal capital be completed within one year instead of the originally planned two years, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing world-class education, therapy and vocational facilities to children with special needs.

براہِ راست:- وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی آٹزم سینٹر آف ایکسیلینس کی سنگِ بنیاد کی تقریب میں شرکت https://t.co/bepTuieHde — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony, the prime minister said special children are the children of the nation, stressing that it is the state’s collective responsibility to equip them with skills, modern technology and training to enable them to become productive members of society.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that where a child may lack one faculty, “Allah Almighty has blessed them with many others,” urging institutions to nurture these abilities through quality education and care.

The prime minister announced the provision of 15 coasters to ensure smooth transportation for special children to and from the centre, and called upon philanthropists and public institutions, including Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, to contribute generously to the initiative.

He congratulated parents and teachers on their perseverance, thanked the Ministry of Education and the project team, and reiterated that supporting special children is both a moral obligation and a long-term national investment.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the project and visited various departments planned for the Autism Centre of Excellence.

Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqood Siddiqui described the occasion as the transformation of national intent into a national institution, expressing confidence that the centre would usher in a new era of inclusive education and talent development. He pledged close coordination to meet the revised one-year completion timeline.

Director-General Special Education Captain (R) Asif Iqbal welcomed the prime minister and highlighted ongoing services at national special education institutions, noting that around 700 students from diverse backgrounds are currently enrolled from kindergarten to graduation. Students of the National Education Centre for Hearing-Impaired Children presented the national anthem in Pakistan Sign Language.

A special segment of the event featured performances by students with disabilities, including Master Fawad, a visually impaired student with exceptional hearing, whose rubab performance drew appreciation. Hearing-impaired children also presented the national anthem in sign language.

Sharing her personal journey, Ayesha Haroon, Founder of Oasis School and an advocate for autism and neurodivergent children, spoke about establishing a structured, non-profit model offering integrated services ranging from speech and occupational therapy to vocational training aimed at independence, safety and dignity. She offered to share institutional learning with government bodies seeking to replicate such models nationwide.