PM pledges ongoing public service, promises transparency and quality as hallmark

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the T Chowk flyover and the Islamabad Expressway Signal-Free Corridor, landmark projects designed to significantly improve traffic flow in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The premier also approved the Halal Meat Export Policy, directing a comprehensive three-year strategy to boost Pakistan’s share in the global halal meat market.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the projects would greatly ease congestion for commuters traveling from GT Road to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), and their teams for completing the infrastructure projects in record time, demonstrating efficiency and commitment to public service.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the inaugural ceremony of Iqbal Flyover/T-Chowk Flyover and Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor. pic.twitter.com/aVLxdJkFPR — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2025

The T Chowk flyover, also known as Iqbal Chowk flyover, was completed in just 77 days at a cost of Rs1.4 billion. Along with the Islamabad Expressway Signal-Free Corridor, the projects aim to resolve long-standing traffic bottlenecks and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and transporters alike.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing regarding the construction of Iqbal Flyover/T-Chowk Flyover and Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor. pic.twitter.com/hOa3h59nBw — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2025

The Prime Minister assured that the government would maintain transparency and quality in all infrastructure initiatives and continue its journey of public service. He praised officers involved in removing encroachments and addressing decades-old illegal constructions, noting that such obstacles had previously hindered the planning and execution of city projects.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم کا اسلام آباد ایکسپریس وے سگنل فری کوریڈور کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب https://t.co/wnRyGyFdHe — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2025

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed attendees about the flyover projects and highlighted efforts to ensure a steady water supply for Islamabad residents. He also unveiled Vision 2027 for Islamabad, a broader development blueprint aimed at modernizing infrastructure and improving urban amenities in the capital. Federal ministers, parliamentarians, and senior officials attended the inauguration.

Halal Meat Export Policy Approved

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the Halal Meat Export Policy, issuing directives to present a three-year comprehensive strategy within two weeks, outlining practical measures to enhance halal meat production and exports. He emphasized the need for coordination between federal ministries and provincial governments to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global halal meat market, particularly in Muslim countries.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت حلال گوشت کی برآمدی پالیسی پر جائزہ اجلاس اجلاس میں وزیراعظم نے کہا مسلم ممالک اور دنیا بھر کی حلال گوشت کی مارکیٹ میں پاکستان کا برآمدی حصہ قابل قدر بنانے کے لیے تمام متعلقہ وزارتوں اور صوبائی حکومت کی ہم آہنگی سے بنائی گئی جامع حکمت عملی… pic.twitter.com/S33CubFO1F — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2025

The premier asked the committee tasked with expanding halal meat exports to propose actionable measures to improve production, cold storage, and other critical infrastructure. Special attention was to be given to increasing halal meat output in livestock according to international standards, ensuring competitiveness with regional producers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgent need to establish organized centers for processing, packaging, and quality control in cooperation with federal and provincial authorities. He noted that Pakistan has considerable potential to increase its export share and assured full government support for international certification of slaughterhouses and bilateral registrations with other countries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of maintaining disease-free conditions and international-standard hygiene in slaughterhouses nationwide. Measures to minimize costs and establish special zones for exporting high-quality halal meat were prioritized to boost competitiveness in the regional and global markets.

During the briefing, the premier was informed that Pakistan’s total halal meat production currently stands at six million metric tons, with a substantial portion available for export after fulfilling domestic requirements. Officials also briefed him on ongoing initiatives to enhance production and ensure international-standard packaging.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, and other relevant government officials.