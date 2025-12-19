Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for 121 in weather-shortened U19 Asia Cup clas

Pakistan produced a disciplined bowling performance to bowl out Bangladesh for 121 in a rain-affected semi-final of the Men’s U19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl in a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to rain. Bangladesh made a steady start through openers Rifat Beg and Zawad Akbar, who added 24 runs before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Captain Azizul Hakim attempted to stabilise the innings with a brisk 20 off 26 balls, but his dismissal in the 13th over triggered a collapse. Abdul Subhan led the charge, striking repeatedly to leave Bangladesh reeling at 65 for five.

The pressure continued to mount as Ahmed Hussain removed Sheikh Parvez Jibon for nine, reducing the defending champions to 73 for six. From there, wickets fell at regular intervals.

All-rounder Samiun Basir offered some resistance in the latter stages, scoring 33 off 37 deliveries, including a six and a boundary, to finish as Bangladesh’s top scorer.

Abdul Subhan was the standout performer for Pakistan, returning figures of four wickets for 20 runs in six overs. Huzaifa Ahsan claimed two wickets, while Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Ahmed Hussain picked up one each.

Pakistan had reached the semi-final after securing victories against Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates in the group stage, with their only loss coming against India. Bangladesh, meanwhile, had entered the knockout stage unbeaten, having defeated Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal in their earlier matches.