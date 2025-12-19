CM Maryam greenlights centralized dashboard for real-time monitoring of govt departments

Punjab chief minister to personally oversee province-wide performance with 22 key indicators to track civic services, cleanliness, and urban safety

Virtual Tour Wall to monitor officials’ attendance and field work, Suthra Punjab Programme, price control, and child safety under close watch

Shoaib Mirza appointed Special Assistant to support governance agenda

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved the establishment of a Punjab Performance Management Unit to introduce a centralized, technology-driven system for real-time evaluation of government departments and field administration across the province, aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and service delivery.

Presiding over a special meeting, the chief minister decided that she would personally conduct province-wide live monitoring through a central dashboard of the Performance Management Unit. The meeting, which was briefed by Chairman CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza, reviewed a range of key public issues, including open manholes, inflation, stray dogs, wall chalking, overflowing drains, graveyards, pushcart markets and the overall performance of government institutions.

The meeting also approved the creation of a Virtual Tour Wall, described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in Punjab. Through this system, the Chief Minister will be able to monitor attendance and on-ground performance of officers and officials across the province. It was stated during the briefing that civic hazards, encroachments and urban safety risks would no longer remain unchecked under the new monitoring framework.

The first Key Performance Indicator (KPI) dashboard will be activated to assess the performance of commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. The Punjab Performance Management Unit will continuously monitor 22 critical performance indicators to ensure effective implementation and accountability.

According to the briefing, the unit will oversee the Suthra Punjab Programme, including cleanliness, solid waste collection, and drainage and sewerage systems in every city. It will also monitor the availability and pricing of flour, bread and other essential food items, ensure enforcement of the ban on wall chalking; and supervise campaigns aimed at protecting children from stray dogs.

The scope of performance indicators will further include the condition of parks and graveyards, regulation of pushcart markets, supply of food items and price control measures. On the directions of the Chief Minister, CMIT units will also be established at divisional and district levels to strengthen implementation, coordination, and monitoring.

The initiative marks the first time in Punjab’s history that a centralized, performance-based monitoring system, backed by modern technology and direct oversight of the chief minister, will be used to measure and evaluate the functioning of government departments across the province.

Shoaib Mirza Appointed Special Assistant to Chief Minister

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appointed Shoaib Mirza as her Special Assistant. Previously, Mirza served as the Chief Minister’s Political Coordinator and In-charge of the CM Complaint Cell, where he remained actively involved in organizational affairs, political coordination, and monitoring of government business. His performance in these roles led to his elevation to the new position.

Leaders and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) welcomed the appointment and expressed confidence that Mirza would effectively utilise his experience to support the Chief Minister’s agenda, strengthen governance, and contribute to the resolution of public issues.