China, Ukraine hold political consultations between foreign ministries

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin held political consultations between the foreign ministries of China and Ukraine with Serhiy Kyslytsya, first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, in Beijing on Thursday.

Liu said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Ukraine, friendship and cooperation have always been the defining features of bilateral ties.

Guided by the principles of mutual respect and trust, mutual understanding and accommodation, and mutual benefit and reciprocity, the two sides have achieved fruitful outcomes in cooperation across fields such as economy and trade, agriculture, science and technology, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Liu added.

He said China stands ready to work with Ukraine to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the steady and sustained development of bilateral relations.

Kyslytsya said that Ukraine attaches great importance to its relations with China, adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields to push for continued progress in Ukraine-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

China urges Japan to stop challenging international bottom line with its nuclear ambitions
Roblox outage triggers thousands of user complaints worldwide
Staff Correspondent

