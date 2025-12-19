NATIONAL

CDF Field Marshal Munir reaffirms commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya

By Staff Report
  • Field Marshal meets Libyan Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief and deputy commander-in-chief during ongoing visit to Tripoli

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya, based on shared interests, according to the military’s media wing on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir was currently on an official visit to Libya, where he called on the Libyan Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief, Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, and deputy commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

“On arrival, the field marshal was accorded a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Libyan Armed Forces,” the ISPR said.

In a meeting with the Libyan Armed Forces’ commander in chief, CDF Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya “based on shared interests”, the statement said.

It added that during the meeting, the two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military-to-military cooperation.

“Both sides underscored the importance of collaboration in training, capacity building, and counter-terrorism domains,” it said.


“Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and expressed his desire to further expand defence cooperation between the two countries,” the ISPR statement added.

In July, Lt Gen Saddam Khalifa had called on Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where the two had agreed on their countries’ collaboration in the defence industry.

“Both leaders agreed to undertake defence industrial collaboration and exchange of technical expertise to address contemporary security challenges,” an ISPR statement said at the time.

