ATC sentences Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders to prison terms in May 9 violence case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday handed down 10-year prison sentences to senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, and Ejaz Chaudhry, in a case linked to the May 9 riots.

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. In the same case, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and 13 other accused.

During the proceedings, the court recorded final statements from 21 accused individuals, while the prosecution presented testimony from 56 witnesses. Four suspects were declared proclaimed offenders during the course of the trial.

The case was registered by the Race Course Police Station over the attack on the GOR-1 gate at Club Chowk during the May 9 unrest. According to the FIR, the accused were charged with damaging security cameras, destroying police wireless equipment, smashing glass panels at the gate, damaging government property, and assaulting police personnel.

Prosecutors alleged that the attack was carried out by a mob led by PTI leader Hammad Azhar and that party leaders incited workers to violence and rebellion. The court ensured the presence of both detained and bail-granted accused throughout the trial.

The ruling adds to the growing legal challenges faced by the Imran Khan-founded PTI, as multiple party leaders have received prison sentences in connection with the May 9 riots, while several others, including the former prime minister, remain incarcerated in various cases.

This marked the fifth conviction in May 9-related cases for Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, and Ejaz Chaudhry. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, was cleared of the charges in this particular case.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan de-notified several PTI lawmakers, including opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly, following their convictions in similar cases. The move came shortly after a special ATC in Faisalabad sentenced multiple PTI figures to 10 years in prison over violence reported at the Civil Lines Police Station on May 9, 2023.

The unrest on May 9 erupted after Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises in a graft case. Thousands of his supporters stormed public property and military installations across the country, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

While some PTI leaders and workers were later released on bail, many continue to remain behind bars as legal proceedings related to the riots move forward.