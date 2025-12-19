NATIONAL

5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday morning, causing widespread panic as tremors were felt throughout the region.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir and several other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media channels reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, with a depth of 12 kilometers. Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.

Previous article
UN report validates Pakistan’s stance on India’s cross-border actions, says President
Next article
President approves de-notification of IHC Judge Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

UN report validates Pakistan’s stance on India’s cross-border actions, says President

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed a report issued by United Nations human rights experts that raises serious concerns over India’s military actions...

Punjab govt approves kite-flying rules ahead of Basant revival

ATC sentences Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders to prison terms in May 9 violence case

UN General Assembly adopts Pakistan’s resolution on self-determination right

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.