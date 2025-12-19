5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday morning, causing widespread panic as tremors were felt throughout the region.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir and several other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media channels reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, with a depth of 12 kilometers. Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.