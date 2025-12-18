US imposes sweeping ban on Afghan visas, asylum and green card processing

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has imposed sweeping new immigration restrictions on Afghan nationals, citing national security concerns linked to the Taliban’s extremist policies and alleged support for terrorist networks.

The measures include the suspension of the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa programme and a complete halt to immigration, asylum, citizenship, and green card processing for Afghan citizens.

According to The Washington Post, the crackdown follows a new presidential directive by Donald Trump that revokes longstanding security exemptions for Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders, including interpreters who previously worked with US forces.

Afghanistan has now been placed among 12 countries subjected to a full travel ban introduced earlier this year, alongside additional limitations on special immigration pathways.

The White House has justified the decision by pointing to persistent failures by Afghan authorities in vetting, screening, and sharing critical security information. Officials argue that these shortcomings pose unacceptable risks to US national security.

The tightening of restrictions was accelerated after last month’s fatal shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national granted asylum under Operation Allies Welcome, allegedly killed one guard and wounded another. Prosecutors have charged Lakanwal with murder, assault, and multiple firearms offences.

Operation Allies Welcome was established to resettle Afghans who assisted the US military and diplomatic missions. However, the White House has now confirmed that the programme has been paused pending a comprehensive review.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned in a recent television interview that as many as 100,000 Afghans admitted under the scheme may not have been adequately vetted.

Former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker echoed those concerns in an interview with Fox Business yesterday, arguing that admitting individuals without thorough background checks undermines US security interests.

He said the vetting system must be strengthened before any resettlement efforts can safely resume. The impact of Afghanistan’s deteriorating security situation is being felt globally.

Germany has suspended its refugee intake programme, the United Kingdom has issued a stringent travel advisory, and Australia has imposed tough entry restrictions on Afghan nationals while signalling the possible closure of the Afghan embassy in Canberra.

Western governments increasingly view the Taliban-led administration as a source of regional and international instability. The growing wave of diplomatic and immigration restrictions underscores mounting international alarm over Afghanistan’s trajectory and its implications for global security.