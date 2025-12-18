Transporters end nationwide strike after talks with Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday announced the end of the nationwide transport strike following successful negotiations with transporters, with both sides agreeing to form four joint committees to address the sector’s concerns.

The strike was withdrawn after talks between representatives of the All Pakistan Transporters and the Punjab government. In a joint statement, transporters said they had called off the protest after receiving government assurances and agreed to continue engagement through formal consultative committees.

The strike had been launched to press for amendments to transport laws, withdrawal of FIRs and fines against drivers and vehicle owners, allocation of designated container parking spaces at ports, clearance of vehicles stranded at the Pakistan-Afghan border, and deployment of mobile licensing units on highways and motorways for issuing LTV and HTV licences.

In Sindh, the strike had severely disrupted cargo movement from Karachi Port and Port Qasim, leading to a backlog of containers. According to the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, around 25,000 import containers and nearly 15,000 export containers were held up, raising concerns among business leaders over supply chain disruptions and potential financial losses.

A government statement said transporters welcomed the decision to grant industry status to the transport sector and agreed to a joint review of the Traffic Ordinance 2025. Four committees — covering goods transport, mini-mazda transport, public transport, and staff-duty vehicles — have been formed to prepare recommendations in consultation with stakeholders.

The committees will function year-round and review transport-related issues in coordination with the government. Transporters’ representatives are expected to visit Lahore in the coming days to continue discussions.

Speaking to the media, Maryam Aurangzeb said dialogue was the only way forward, adding that deadlock served no one’s interests. She said the transport and traffic system would be developed in line with international best practices, with a focus on safety and efficiency.

The senior minister noted that 2.1 million driving licences have been issued under recent reforms and said unnecessary fines would be avoided. She added that transport-related issues in areas such as Badami Bagh and Chiniot would be prioritised, alongside plans for a modern bus terminal, vehicle inspection stations, and technology-driven enforcement measures.

Transporters, meanwhile, reiterated their commitment to continued dialogue through the newly formed committees.