The limits of legal silence

Pakistan’s criminal law defines rape with apparent clarity, yet one exception continues to shape the boundaries of legal protection within marriage. Under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code, sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife is excluded from the definition of rape, provided the wife is above a prescribed age. This marital exemption, rooted in colonial-era legislation, has remained part of the statute despite broader constitutional developments concerning dignity, equality, and personal liberty.

Public discussion of marital rape often gravitates toward moral or cultural framing. In legal terms, however, the issue turns on how consent is understood and how criminal law interacts with marriage as a recognized social institution. The exemption reflects an assumption that consent within marriage operates differently from consent outside it, an assumption embedded in statutory language rather than judicial interpretation.

Pakistan’s constitutional framework places strong emphasis on human dignity and personal autonomy. Article 9 guarantees the right to life and liberty, Article 14 declares the dignity of man to be inviolable, and Article 25 affirms equality before the law. Over time, superior courts have interpreted these provisions to include bodily integrity, decisional autonomy, and privacy. In cases involving forced marriages, personal choice, and family life, courts have emphasized that constitutional rights continue to apply within private relationships.

At the same time, when questions have arisen directly concerning the marital rape exemption, courts have approached the matter with institutional caution. The prevailing judicial position has been that the definition of rape, including its exclusions, is a matter determined by statute. Courts have generally held that any expansion of criminal liability, particularly in an area carrying severe penal consequences, must come through legislative amendment rather than judicial reinterpretation. This approach reflects a long-standing principle of criminal jurisprudence: that offences must be clearly defined by law.

The Federal Shariat Court, when considering challenges related to Section 375, has taken the view that sexual relations within a valid marriage, as currently defined under Pakistani law, do not fall within the offence of rape. The Court’s reasoning has focused on the structure of the penal code and the limits of judicial authority in redefining criminal offences. Importantly, this position does not amount to a denial of dignity or autonomy as constitutional values; rather, it reflects a separation between constitutional interpretation and the strict construction of criminal statutes.

This distinction has significant practical consequences. According to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) 2017–18, around 28 percent of ever-married women reported experiencing physical violence, while approximately 6 percent reported sexual violence. Experts widely acknowledge that sexual violence within marriage is underreported, influenced by social stigma, economic dependence, and the absence of criminal recognition. Where the law does not classify an act as an offence, it also limits the ability of institutions to record, investigate, and respond to it.

As Pakistan’s legal system continues to develop, the question of marital rape remains situated at the intersection of criminal law, constitutional values, and social reality. Addressing it requires careful consideration of legal definitions, evidentiary standards, and institutional capacity. The issue is not one of confrontation between institutions, but of legal coherence: how principles affirmed at the constitutional level are reflected, over time, in statutory frameworks governing private life.

The social implications of this legal position are complex. The marital exemption shapes how consent is understood within households, reinforcing the idea that sexual autonomy is diminished by marriage. This understanding is reflected not only in social attitudes but also in institutional responses, including policing practices and access to legal remedies. Survivors of sexual harm within marriage often find that available legal frameworks, such as family law or domestic violence statutes, do not fully address the nature of their experience.

There are also public health dimensions to consider. International research by the World Health Organization and UNFPA has linked sexual violence within intimate relationships to adverse mental health outcomes, reproductive health complications, and increased vulnerability to long-term illness. In Pakistan, where women already face disparities in healthcare access and decision-making, the absence of legal recognition for coerced sex within marriage can compound existing risks. These outcomes affect not only individuals but also public health systems and social support structures.

Concerns about misuse of the law are frequently raised in discussions around marital rape. These concerns have informed both legislative caution and judicial restraint. Pakistan’s courts have historically emphasized the need for clarity and safeguards in criminal law, particularly where allegations arise within private relationships. Similar concerns have accompanied debates on domestic violence and harassment legislation, where procedural protections and evidentiary standards have been developed over time to balance competing interests.

Comparative legal experience suggests that different jurisdictions have addressed this balance in varying ways. Some have revised statutory definitions to clarify that marriage does not negate the requirement of consent, often alongside procedural safeguards. While comparative developments are not determinative for Pakistan, they illustrate that legal systems have approached the issue incrementally rather than abruptly.

The current legal framework therefore reflects not a singular policy choice, but the interaction of statutory history, judicial interpretation, and institutional caution. Courts have operated within the confines of existing law, emphasizing legislative competence in defining criminal offences. At the same time, constitutional discourse around dignity and autonomy continues to evolve, shaping how rights are understood in broader contexts.

