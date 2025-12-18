NATIONAL

Punjab to introduce digital marking for board examinations

By News Desk

Punjab’s education authorities have announced a major overhaul of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education examination system, with on-screen marking set to begin next year. The transition will start with computer science as a pilot subject.

Officials said the move is intended to modernize assessment methods, accelerate the processing of results, and address persistent issues linked to irregularities in the examination process. The initiative is part of a wider effort to improve transparency and efficiency across the education system.

The reform was announced by Muzammil Mahmood, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force on Boards, during a briefing attended by senior education officials. Authorities explained that the digitization drive will also include standardized examination rules, biometric verification at exam centers, and a revamp of practical examinations to better assess students’ actual skills.

Computer science was selected for the pilot phase due to its largely objective paper pattern and its suitability for digital evaluation. Officials said the results of the pilot will guide the expansion of on-screen marking to other subjects in future examination cycles.

