PTI condemns Punjab Police brutality, terror charges on Khan’s sisters among dozens supporters

Party’s spokesperson flays use of chemical-laced water cannons on women, senior citizens, and peaceful protesters

Slams filing of false cases against 400 PTI workers, including Imran Khan’s sisters, under Anti-Terrorism Act

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday launched a scathing condemnation of the Punjab Police, accusing them of unleashing “chemical-laced” water cannons, using excessive force, and detaining peaceful protesters—including former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters—during a sit-in outside Adiala Jail, while slapping terrorism charges on participants in what the party termed a “brazen act of political victimization.”

In a strongly worded statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lashed out at the illegitimate regime for employing brutal and naked force against peaceful sit-in participants, subjecting women, senior citizens and non-violent protesters to chemical-laced water cannons, physical violence, and the unlawful forcible arrest of multiple PTI workers—calling it as the worst manifestation of political victimization.

PTI strongly denounced the blatant misuse of the Anti-Terrorism Act against peaceful sit-in participants outside Adiala Jail last night, by filing a case against Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Azma Khan, Noreen Niazi, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, PTI Punjab Organiser Aliya Hamza, and 35 others—bringing the total number of accused to 400—under Section 120 for criminal conspiracy against the state. The party stated that all of these actions were a stark reflection of a fearful government’s panic and moral bankruptcy.

PTI condemned the misuse of law to target citizens and peaceful political activists, calling it an attack on democracy, justice, and fundamental human rights. The party also flayed the regime for deliberately, systematically, and repeatedly obstructing the legally mandated bi-weekly meetings of PTI founder with his family, lawyers, and friends, effectively reducing the court’s clear orders to mere scraps of paper.

PTI asserted that the mandate-less regime was blatantly violating the clear, written, and unequivocal orders of the Islamabad High Court, thereby setting a dangerous precedent in the country, as these actions are far from mere administrative failures and instead constitute a direct assault on the Constitution, the rule of law, and the authority of the judiciary.

As per the court’s explicit directives, Tuesdays are reserved for meetings between Imran Khan and his family and lawyers, and despite full compliance with the law and submission of the official list, his sisters and legal counsel were once again obstructed at Adiala Jail, proving that the rulers respect neither the courts nor the law nor basic human values, it was said.

The party stated that PTI founder remained in arbitrary detention for the past 865 days in a so-called “death cell” under deplorable conditions, on the basis of fabricated and politically motivated cases, subjected to prolonged illegal isolation and mental torture in dire jail conditions, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, has also endured unlawful detention for nearly 600 days.

PTI vehemently condemned the inhumane treatment meted out to the nation’s beloved leader, stating that he was subjected to conditions even harsher than those imposed on terrorists and convicted murderers, including being supplied contaminated water for ablution, being confined to a six-by-eight cell for up to 22 hours a day, and being denied communication with his sons for nearly a year.

The party emphasized that oppression, tyranny, and fascism cannot endure forever, as history shows that no matter how powerful injustice may seem, it ultimately meets its inevitable end. PTI vowed that a day will come when all those responsible for these unconstitutional, illegal, and inhumane actions will be held accountable and all unlawfully imprisoned PTI leaders and workers in Adiala Jail and Kot Lakhpat Jail, including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others, will soon be released.

Reacting to the ongoing drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Bannu District, PTI condemned the attack in Janikhel area, which injured five innocent civilians, including children. The party recalled that just a few days ago, three young boys were martyred and another injured after a quadcopter strike in residential area of Mamand Khel, Bannu.

PTI emphasized that these tragic incidents are not isolated; over the past two months, more than 20 drone attacks have been reported across various districts of KP, highlighting a deeply concerning and unacceptable situation. Such attacks not only constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights but also place ordinary citizens, especially children, in direct danger. The people of KP have already endured immense suffering due to terrorism and instability, and it is unacceptable to further expose them to such threats.

In line with the clear policy of PTI founder, PTI government in KP has formally registered a written protest with federal government and demanded that it take responsibility for preventing future drone strikes. Chairman Khan has consistently opposed drone use, noting that these attacks fuel hatred, instability, and the loss of innocent lives rather than eliminating terrorism. PTI will continue to raise the voice of the people on every forum and will not compromise on peace or the protection of human lives.