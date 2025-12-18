Protesters march to Indian High Commission in Dhaka against Hasina’s stay

DHAKA: A protest march towards the Indian Indian High Commission was taken out in Dhaka to demand the return of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after last year’s July uprising.

Several hundred protesters under the banner of “July Oikya” gathered near Rampura Bridge and began marching around 3:15 pm. As the procession advanced towards Uttar Badda, police erected barricades to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the mission.

Protesters managed to breach the first barricade but were stopped again further ahead. Unable to proceed, they sat on the road, raised slogans, and addressed the gathering through loudspeakers, chanting messages such as “Delhi na, Dhaka; Dhaka, Dhaka.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Md Riaz Hamidullah, and expressed strong concerns about Bangladeshi politicans’ statements regarding the possible breakup of India’s Seven Sisters.

National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah had publicly threatened to isolate India’s northeastern region and offer refuge to separatist groups India made an attempt to destabilize Bangladesh.