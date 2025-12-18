President reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Bahrain

President Zardari vows stronger political, economic ties with Bahrain in meeting envoy at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Celebrates deep Pakistan–Tajik cultural bonds, highlighting Silk Route, Persian heritage with Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further deepening its fraternal relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain, underscoring Islamabad’s desire to expand cooperation across political, economic and people-to-people domains.

The president expressed these views while speaking to the Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqader, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a Presidency news release.

President Asif Ali Zardari met Bahraini Ambassador Mr Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdul Qader at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to close and fraternal ties with Bahrain and cooperation in trade, investment and people-to-people links. pic.twitter.com/ERc0YZEbOA — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 18, 2025

President Zardari highlighted the close and brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Bahrain, rooted in shared religious and cultural values, and said Pakistan greatly valued its longstanding relations with the Kingdom. Referring to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Bahrain, he said the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to the prime minister reflected the depth and warmth of bilateral ties.

The president recalled that the prime minister had invited the Bahraini leadership, including the King, the Crown Prince and the Deputy Crown Prince, to visit Pakistan, adding that Islamabad looked forward to hosting them. He appreciated the King of Bahrain’s gracious acceptance of the invitation to visit Pakistan.

President Zardari congratulated Bahrain on its election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term and thanked the Kingdom for its solidarity and support following recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Highlighting economic cooperation, the president said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen trade and investment ties with Bahrain and welcomed initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral economic engagement. He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in priority sectors, including food security, information technology and tourism.

The president also expressed appreciation for the Pakistani community in Bahrain, noting their valuable contribution to the Kingdom’s economy and their role in supporting Pakistan through remittances. He thanked the Bahraini leadership for the respect and opportunities extended to more than 100,000 Pakistanis living there and conveyed gratitude for His Majesty’s generous pardon of Pakistani prisoners.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Senator Saleem Mandviwala were also present at the meeting.

Pakistan-Tajikistan cultural ties reaffirmed

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday highlighted the centuries-old historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, forged through the ancient Silk Route and a shared Persian linguistic and cultural heritage, while inaugurating the Week of Tajikistan Culture in Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), the president warmly welcomed the Tajikistan Cultural Delegation led by the Minister for Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda. The president was flanked by the Tajik minister and Pakistan’s Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

President Zardari said the visit of the cultural delegation reflected the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

“For centuries, our regions were linked through the Silk Road, which connected South Asia with Central Asia. These routes carried not only trade, but also ideas, languages, poetry and traditions, helping shape a shared cultural heritage that still brings our peoples close today,” he said.

The president underscored the special role of the Persian language in this shared history, noting that for many centuries it served as a language of learning, poetry and administration in the region now comprising Pakistan. He said Tajikistan remained a proud guardian of this rich heritage, adding that the great poets and thinkers of the Persian tradition were admired and respected in both countries.

Highlighting Pakistan’s emphasis on cultural diplomacy, President Zardari said he was pleased to see cultural exchanges taking practical shape through events such as the Week of Tajikistan Culture. He expressed confidence that the cultural programmes in Islamabad and Lahore would be warmly received by the Pakistani public and invited the Tajik minister to visit all four provinces to host the concluding events.

The president further noted that as members of regional organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistan and Tajikistan shared a broader vision of regional cooperation, connectivity and harmony. He said the friendship between the two countries was based on shared values and a shared future.

Earlier, Tajik Minister for Culture Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda termed it an honour to inaugurate the Week of Tajikistan Culture in Pakistan. She said Pakistan-Tajikistan relations were rooted in spiritual, linguistic, historic and cultural bonds and were steadily expanding across political, economic, security and cultural fields, reflecting a strong strategic partnership.

She praised Pakistan’s rich heritage and civilization, citing landmarks such as Mohenjo Daro, Taxila, and the Badshahi Mosque as enduring symbols of world civilization. She also highlighted the shared tradition of Persian-Tajik poetry and cultural harmony between the peoples of the two countries.

Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi lauded the visit of the high-level Tajik delegation and said Pakistan and Tajikistan shared centuries-old cultural affinity that formed the foundation of their long-term partnership.

The ceremony concluded with vibrant musical and dance performances by a Tajik chorus, featuring traditional instruments and folk attire, presented as a cultural gift to the people of Pakistan.