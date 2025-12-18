PPP genuine platform for youth to actively contribute to national politics: Governor Haider

Punjab Governor welcomes PTI leaders to ‘party of martyrs,’ assures young leaders of a secure and promising political future

Recalls PPP’s role in restoring parliamentary supremacy, reaffirming commitment to youth empowerment and national interest

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Thursday welcomed a group of prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders into the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), calling the party a genuine platform for youth to actively contribute to national politics.

He said the PPP has historically stood by the country and its young leaders, ensuring that past political challenges did not undermine national interest.

Addressing the ceremony wherein a group of PTI leaders joined the PPP, Governor Haider said that in the past, the youth had been misled, which negatively affected their future, but the PPP has always provided a constructive and ideological space for young people to participate in politics. He assured the new members that joining the “party of martyrs” would not bring disappointment.

Highlighting the party’s legacy in Kashmir, he said that despite difficult circumstances in the region, no one abandoned the PPP, reflecting its strong ideological foundations. He specifically mentioned Faisal Rathore as a rising young leader in Kashmir and expressed confidence that the PPP would once again form the government in the future. Governor Haider emphasized that the PPP’s services and achievements for Kashmir deserved to be “written in golden words.”

He described PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the true heir of the martyrs, calling him not only the party leader but also a national necessity. He recalled that although the party had faced political and electoral losses in the past, it never compromised national interest and has always placed the country above partisan considerations. He added that the PPP continues to fully support the current political system in the interest of stability.

Referring to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to Punjab, Governor Haider described the tour as historic, noting that several MNAs and MPAs joined the PPP during the visit. Those who formally joined the party included Chaudhry Zahid Fareed, Vice Chairman District Jhelum Valley; Chaudhry Muhammad Shakeel, former Speaker Youth Assembly; Chaudhry Sajid Rafiq; Chaudhry Abid Hussain; and Chaudhry Sajid, along with their associates and a large number of supporters.

The announcement was made in the presence of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Yasin.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly inducted leaders expressed full confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, praising his people-centric vision and policies aimed at empowering youth. They said that under his leadership, the PPP is the only political party capable of understanding the country’s political, economic and public challenges and offering practical solutions.

PPP AJK President Chaudhry Yasin said that the party’s history is clear and transparent, adding that those who join the PPP have a bright and secure political future. He recalled that the PPP came into existence due to the Kashmir issue and has always remained committed to the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhry Yasin said that the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Kashmir continues to guide the party and that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to follow the same vision. He also recalled the PPP’s role in restoring parliamentary supremacy by transferring presidential powers back to parliament through the 18th Constitutional Amendment.