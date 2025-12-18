PM dubs laptop scheme enabling ecosystem for youth to unlock potential, gain excellence

Premier Shehbaz launches PM’s Laptop Scheme 2025 in KP at University of Haripur with officials, youth leaders, and beneficiaries in attendance

Stresses merit-based opportunities, holistic development across all provinces, saying over one million students benefited from scheme since inception

Announces Daanish School in Haripur, women’s campus, and Haripur Bridge, reveals sending youth delegations to China for AI and advanced tech training

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025 distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling the initiative a transformative platform for youth empowerment that goes beyond merely handing out laptops.

Speaking at the University of Haripur, he said the scheme creates an ecosystem enabling students to unlock their potential, achieve excellence, and gain global recognition. The event highlighted the government’s commitment to education, technology, skill development, and holistic regional development across all federating units.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. pic.twitter.com/8VqDK3PIJw — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

The ceremony, attended by government officials, youth leaders, and beneficiaries, celebrated the impact of the scheme, which has already benefited over a million students nationwide. A special documentary showcased the scheme’s success since its inception in 2013 and outlined the ambitious 2025 vision for Pakistan’s youth under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributes laptops amongst the deserving students of the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. pic.twitter.com/G8WlOZ3lMW — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underscored his long-standing vision for youth empowerment, stressing the importance of opportunities based on merit. “The future of this nation lies in the hands of our students, who are not just brilliant but capable enough to conquer the world,” he said, reflecting on his youth-focused initiatives dating back to 1997.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم کا یونیورسٹی آف ہری پور میں منعقدہ پرائم منسٹر لیپ ٹاپ اسکیم کی تقریب سے خطاب https://t.co/R5s6vCnbor — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

He emphasized that national progress depends on holistic development across all provinces, citing efforts such as sending 600 students to China during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, training 1,000 students in agriculture, and distributing laptops to young learners nationwide.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the people of KP and Hazara Division for their resilience against terrorism and ongoing security challenges, and he lauded police, law enforcement agencies, and armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the nation. “Your sacrifices, which the nation may sometimes forget, will be remembered in golden words,” he remarked. He also praised parents and teachers, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s future.

“خیبرپختونخوا دلیر، غیور اور بہادر عوام کا صوبہ ہے، یہاں کے عوام دہشتگردی کے خلاف طویل عرصے سے بہادری کے ساتھ نبردآزما ہیں۔ اس صوبے کے عوام نے دہشتگردی کے خلاف جدوجہد میں قیمتی جانوں کے نذرانے پیش کیے اور آپ کی قربانیوں کی بدولت ملک میں امن قائم ہوا، تاریخ آپ کی قربانیوں کو ہمیشہ… pic.twitter.com/5QIyQ25NQV — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

Touching upon broader national challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of skill development in sectors like IT, agriculture, and mining. “We have pulled the economy back from the brink of default, and now it is time for us to boost growth. It will require modern skills, and our youth must lead this charge,” he said, announcing plans to send delegations from all provinces to China for training in AI and other advanced technologies.

” لیپ ٹاپ سے کووڈ کے دوران نوجوانوں نے بھرپور استفادہ کیا، لیپ ٹاپ سکیم کی وجہ سے مجھ پر تنقید کے نشتر بھی چلائے گئے لیکن میرا ضمیر بہت مطمئن تھا کیونکہ چھ لاکھ لیپ ٹاپس مکمل شفافیت کے ساتھ میرٹ پر تقسیم کیے گئے ہیں، کووڈ میں عظیم بچے اور بچیاں نہ صرف ان لیپ ٹاپس سے تعلیم حاصل… pic.twitter.com/KxwVEaCE5r — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

Responding to local demands, Shehbaz Sharif announced the establishment of a Daanish School in Haripur with separate campuses for boys and girls, as well as a women’s campus at Haripur University. He also pledged the construction of Haripur Bridge to connect educational institutions and improve access to resources. “I respect and acknowledge the culture of KP, and I promise that this women’s campus will be built to honor the students and their aspirations,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a message of unity and national pride, urging youth to draw inspiration from Allama Iqbal’s vision. “The future of Pakistan is in the hands of our youth, and they will lead this country to unprecedented heights,” he said.

پاکستان کی ترقی اور خوشحالی کی ضمانت پاکستان کی نوجوان نسل ہے۔ جب میں خادم اعلی پنجاب تھا اس وقت بھی صرف پنجاب کے بچے اور بچیوں کو لیپ ٹاپ اور وظائف نہیں ملتے تھے بلکہ پورے پاکستان کے بچے اور بچیوں کو وظائف اور لیپ ٹاپ دیے جاتے تھے۔ اسی لیے میرا ایمان ہے کہ، فرد قائم ربط ملت… pic.twitter.com/QTnvsbcRMy — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

Several students shared personal stories of how the Laptop Scheme transformed their lives. Ghalib Hassan, son of a martyr from Peshawar, said the laptop helped him pursue freelancing projects and secure an income. Maham Batool from Karak credited the laptop for enabling her to achieve her career goals, now serving in Grade 17 at Askari Bank. Wareesha Eman from Lakki Marwat expressed gratitude for the laptop and the PEEF scholarship that allowed her to study in Punjab. Aimal Abbass, son of a Pakistan Army martyr, praised the scheme for bringing joy and opportunity to his family.

The event featured a guard of honor by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and a performance by the Police Band, drawing applause from attendees.

میں نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ آرٹیفیشل انٹیلیجنس کی جدید ٹریننگ کے لیے پورے پاکستان سے بشمول کے پی کے بچے اور بچیوں کو میرٹ پر یورپ اور چائنہ بھجوایا جائے گا۔ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/QO1qPl6Kwd — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 17, 2025

Earlier, newly elected MNA from Haripur, Babar Nawaz highlighted the constituency’s educational and development challenges, requesting the establishment of a women’s campus at Haripur University to overcome cultural barriers for female students.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s continuous efforts in KP and Hazara, emphasizing that his frequent visits reflect a strong commitment to the people of the region.