Pakistan’s Rashid Malik shines with two titles at ITF World Masters Tour MT200

LAHORE: Pakistan’s veteran tennis star Rashid Malik delivered a commanding performance on the international stage by winning two championship titles at the ITF World Masters Tour MT200 Tournament, held on the hard courts of Robinson Khao Lak, Thailand.

Sponsored by The Bank of Punjab (BOP), Malik showcased remarkable fitness, experience, and competitive longevity by claiming titles across two different age categories.

Malik secured the Men’s Singles 60+ title with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 straight-sets victory over Germany’s Hannes Aeberhard in a physically demanding final played under hot and humid conditions. The contest featured extended rallies and testing exchanges, but Malik’s tactical discipline, consistency from the baseline, and superior conditioning allowed him to remain firmly in control throughout the match.

Reflecting on his singles triumph, Malik described the win as a reward for perseverance and preparation. He said the challenging conditions required mental toughness and physical endurance, adding that staying disciplined point by point proved crucial to securing the title.

Adding further gloss to his campaign, Malik captured the Mixed Doubles 45+ title alongside Germany’s Maike Klein. The pair produced a dominant display in the final, defeating Pia Krummenacher of Switzerland and Dorian Dehoust of Germany 6-2, 6-1, displaying excellent coordination, sharp net play, and tactical awareness.

The mixed doubles success marked Malik’s maiden title in the format on the ITF World Masters Tour, achieved while competing in an age group 15 years younger, underlining his adaptability and sustained competitiveness at the elite senior level. Malik credited strong on-court chemistry and effective teamwork with Klein for their convincing victory.

Expressing gratitude, Malik acknowledged the continued support of The Bank of Punjab, stating that international competition at this level requires strong institutional backing. He emphasized that BOP’s encouragement has played a significant role in enabling him to represent Pakistan with distinction on the global stage.