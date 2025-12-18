Pakistani Kabaddi Federation probes player’s appearance for Indian side

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation has convened an emergency General Council meeting on December 27 after a Pakistani player was seen playing for an Indian team and waving the Indian flag during a kabaddi tournament held in Bahrain.

Federation officials said the player, Ubaidullah Rajput, appeared in the Indian team’s jersey and celebrated with its flag, prompting widespread anger once photos and videos began circulating on social media. The incident has raised serious questions about player conduct and the organization of the event.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said the issue would be discussed on the instructions of federation chairman Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, who has summoned the council to determine appropriate disciplinary action. He clarified that although 16 Pakistani players participated in the Bahrain tournament, none were part of an officially sanctioned national team.

Sarwar stressed that the federation neither issued no-objection certificates nor granted permission for any Pakistan team to compete. He said the squad was self-assembled and used Pakistan’s name without approval, adding that the tournament organizers neither sought government clearance nor informed the PKF about the event.

Describing Rajput’s decision to play for an Indian side and wave its flag as unacceptable and deeply regrettable, Sarwar said a thorough investigation would be carried out. He warned that strict action would be taken not only against the player but also against those who organized and promoted the unauthorized competition.

While acknowledging that mixed-nationality participation is common at the club level in kabaddi, Sarwar said representing another country and publicly displaying its national flag crossed a clear line.

The federation indicated that once the General Council reaches its conclusions later this month, all individuals involved in arranging and taking part in the unsanctioned tournament could face serious consequences.