Nationalism unchecked

Extremist nationalism has pushed many nations toward the dangerous belief that their own race or culture is superior to all others. History provides countless examples of societies that embraced this mindset and ultimately brought destruction upon themselves.

The supremacist ideologies of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Joseph Stalin inflicted irreversible damage on their countries and on humanity at large.

Today, a similar pattern can be seen in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes the idea of Hindu cultural supremacy. This is grounded on suppressing other communities and erasing their identity. What Hitler did to the Jews in Germany was a brutal act of dehumanisation, justified through the rhetoric of national superiority. That ideology led to genocide and immeasurable suffering.

Disturbingly, the 21st century is witnessing echoes of the same mindset as several nations attempt to project themselves as exceptional and untouchable.

National identity and cultural pride are not inherently harmful. People naturally work together to strengthen their traditions and collective achievements. However, when nationalism evolves into the belief that one nation is inherently superior, it becomes dangerous. Such thinking fuels division and hatred. It weakens societies from within, tearing apart the social fabric and leaving vulnerable groups further marginalised.

Extremist nationalism should serve as a warning from history, not a roadmap for the future. Nations must learn from past tragedies rather than repeat them.

SADAM HUSSAIN KORAI

LARKANA