LHC issues contempt of court notice to DC Sargodha

SARGODHA: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Waseem Ahmad for failing to appear before the court despite being summoned.

The matter was heard on a petition filed by a local resident, Saifullah. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed the deputy commissioner to appear before the court on December 22 and to submit a written response to the notice.

Assistant Advocate General Waqas Umar represented the Punjab government during the proceedings.

According to the petition, Saifullah stated that 11 kanals of land owned by him had been unlawfully transferred to another individual by the deputy commissioner. He told the court that the beneficiary of the transfer was already in possession of more land than his lawful entitlement.

The petitioner said the individual concerned had approached the deputy commissioner with an application, following which the official allegedly misused his authority and ordered the transfer of Saifullah’s 11 kanals of land. The petition requested the court to declare the transfer order illegal and to set it aside.