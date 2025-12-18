Imran Khan’s sons plan Pakistan visit in January amid father’s ‘death cell’ detention

Kasim and Suleiman Khan reveal visa applications for Pakistan trip in Sky News interview highlights father’s confinement in ‘death cell’

Interview coincides with PTI sisters’ sit-in at Adiala Jail, dispersed with chemical-laced water

Kasim stresses Imran Khan’s political struggle as ‘his life’s purpose,’ expressing frustration and helplessness over inability to aid their father

LONDON: Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Suleiman, have applied for visas and plan to visit Pakistan in January, revealing in an exclusive interview with Sky News that their father is being held in what they described as a “death cell.”

The interview coincided with another protest outside Adiala Jail by Imran Khan’s sisters, who were demanding access to meet the former prime minister and were dispersed using water cannons, which PTI claimed contained chemicals.

In the interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, the London-based brothers discussed their attempts to communicate with Pakistani authorities to seek permission to meet their father.

Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, tell me what they miss most about Pakistan — and why they believe their father will never strike a deal with the government or the military to secure his freedom from prison @Jemima_Khan @Kasim_Khan_1999 pic.twitter.com/C4o9nIjlaL — Yalda Hakim (@SkyYaldaHakim) December 17, 2025

Despite being previously discouraged from travelling, Kasim said, “We are now planning to because they said it openly. So—unless they go against their word—we should hopefully be going in January. We have applied for our visas. It hasn’t come through yet. We are expecting it to come through, so we are planning a trip in January.”

When asked what message they would convey to their father and whether they would urge him to negotiate a deal, Kasim stressed that Imran Khan’s political struggle is deeply personal. “What you have to understand is it’s his life. It’s literally his passion and his goal. He calls it his life’s purpose to help rid Pakistan of corruption,” he said.

Watch our full interview on YouTube:https://t.co/ITLdyZALc9 — Yalda Hakim (@SkyYaldaHakim) December 17, 2025

He added that asking Imran Khan to leave politics and relocate to England would leave him emotionally burdened, explaining, “And so if he just took a deal and came over to us and lived in England, I know there would be this burning desire and this aching that he has left his country for dead. And he would be depressed, to be honest. I know he would.”

Kasim emphasized that while the family wishes their father could be closer, they respect his sense of purpose. “This is his goal, and as much as we’d love to have our father watching all of our cricket matches or football matches over here, he has a purpose which is far greater. So, you can only respect it,” he said.

Reflecting on his frustration and helplessness, Kasim said, “I want to know how we can get him out, how we can help because the main point is we feel so helpless at this point. I mean, there’s so much to catch up on.”

He also shared that Imran Khan avoids discussing his imprisonment conditions during their conversations, focusing instead on the family’s well-being. “He’s like, ‘Oh, you know, don’t worry about me. How’s everything?’” Kasim noted, adding that his father regularly asked about their grandmother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, who passed away in October.

The interview underscores the continuing tension surrounding Imran Khan’s detention and highlights the personal and political stakes for his family, as protests and legal battles around his incarceration continue in Pakistan.