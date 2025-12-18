FPSC revises CSS exam schedule starting 2026

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced a significant change in the conduct of compulsory papers for the CSS Competitive Examination, which will take effect from 2026 onward.

According to a public notice issued by the FPSC, only one compulsory paper will be held per day during the CSS examinations. Previously, candidates were required to sit for two compulsory papers on the same day. The commission said the revised schedule is intended to ease the burden on candidates and help ensure a smoother examination process.

The FPSC added that a detailed examination timetable will be released separately. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official FPSC website for updates and further information related to the examination.

The notice was issued from Islamabad on December 17, 2025, and was signed by Zafar Abbas Memon, Director (CE) at the Federal Public Service Commission.