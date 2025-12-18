NATIONAL

FPSC revises CSS exam schedule starting 2026

By News Desk

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced a significant change in the conduct of compulsory papers for the CSS Competitive Examination, which will take effect from 2026 onward.

According to a public notice issued by the FPSC, only one compulsory paper will be held per day during the CSS examinations. Previously, candidates were required to sit for two compulsory papers on the same day. The commission said the revised schedule is intended to ease the burden on candidates and help ensure a smoother examination process.

The FPSC added that a detailed examination timetable will be released separately. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official FPSC website for updates and further information related to the examination.

The notice was issued from Islamabad on December 17, 2025, and was signed by Zafar Abbas Memon, Director (CE) at the Federal Public Service Commission.

Previous article
Punjab to introduce digital marking for board examinations
Next article
CM Maryam declares 2026 ‘year of youth’, unveils mega package for her ‘superheroes’
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Meesha Shafi teams up across borders for new single

Meesha Shafi has announced a fresh musical release, revealing that her upcoming single Sachay Loki will arrive this Friday. The track marks a cross-border...

Five witnesses testify as court defers controversial tweets case against Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha till Dec 23

Master Paints black edge Balochistan in sudden-death thriller at Lahore Open Polo

Pakistan’s Rashid Malik shines with two titles at ITF World Masters Tour MT200

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.