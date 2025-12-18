Five witnesses testify as court defers controversial tweets case against Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha till Dec 23

Proceedings resume after defence seeks adjournment, with judge cautions accused over court absence

Prosecution opposes repeated delays as Cybercrime agency witnesses testify

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Thursday moved ahead with the prosecution’s evidence in the controversial tweets case against human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha, recording statements of five witnesses amid procedural objections before adjourning the proceedings to December 23.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka recorded the statements and postponed further proceedings until December 23.

As proceedings began, counsel for Imaan Mazari sought an adjournment until 11:00 am. The court observed that the recording of witness statements had already been deferred a day earlier at the request of the defence and noted that other cases were also scheduled for hearing later in the morning.

The prosecutor informed the court that witnesses were present to record their statements and argued that repeated delays were creating the impression that the prosecution, rather than the accused, was facing pressure. Following these submissions, the court granted a short break until 10:00 am.

When the hearing resumed, neither Imaan Mazari nor Hadi Ali Chatha appeared before the court. A junior lawyer informed the judge that Mazari was present at the High Court in connection with a bail matter. The judge remarked that a person absent from their own case could not appear in another case at the same time and stated that if the accused failed to appear by 10:30 am, the court would proceed in line with High Court directions. The court then announced another brief adjournment.

After the break, both accused appeared before the court, and the recording of evidence began. Two witnesses from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, Waseem and Imran Haider, recorded their statements. Waseem presented his national identity card but said his service card was not available at the time, while Imran Haider submitted both his identity card and service card.

During the proceedings, Hadi Ali Chatha raised an objection, stating that the alleged disputed tweets had not been shown in court and requested that they be made part of the record.

After recording statements from a total of five witnesses, the court adjourned the hearing until December 23, when defence lawyers for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha will cross-examine the witnesses.