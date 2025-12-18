Chinese FM holds calls with Cambodian, Thai foreign ministers

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held separate phone calls with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Both the Cambodian and Thai sides briefed Wang on the latest developments in the Cambodia-Thailand border clashes and expressed their willingness to de-escalate tensions and implement a ceasefire.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that, as a friend and close neighbor of both Cambodia and Thailand, China least wants to see the two sides resort to armed confrontation and is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict.

He noted that the intensity of this round of clashes far exceeds previous incidents and that allowing it to continue would benefit neither side while undermining ASEAN unity. The top priority, Wang stressed, is to make a prompt decision to cease fire, stem losses, and rebuild mutual trust.

Wang said that China has consistently upheld an approach of encouraging peace talks and acting with fairness and impartiality in the Cambodia-Thailand border issue, and that it supports ASEAN’s mediation efforts.

Wang said a special envoy for Asian affairs from China’s Foreign Ministry has already departed for Cambodia and Thailand to conduct shuttle diplomacy, adding that China will continue to play a bridging role and make constructive efforts to promote the restoration of peace between the two countries.

Prak Sokhonn and Sihasak highly appreciated China’s objective and impartial stance and its role in facilitating dialogue and promoting talks. They welcomed China’s special envoy’s shuttle mediation and expressed hope that China will play an even more important role in de-escalating the situation and rebuilding peace.

Thailand’s military said in a statement on Thursday that the latest round of clashes between Thailand and Cambodia has left 21 Thai soldiers and 21 civilians dead.

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry Spokesperson Touch Sokhak said in a press briefing on Thursday morning that as of Wednesday at 6 p.m., the total number of Cambodian civilians killed in the conflict had reached 18, and the number of injured had risen to 78.