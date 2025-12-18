Bugti signs off on administrative reforms, orders merit based hiring

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday approved a series of reform measures aimed at enhancing departmental efficiency, protecting public health, and strengthening transparency in governance.

The decisions were taken during a meeting where one of the key measures approved was the phased relocation of dairy farms from within Quetta city to locations outside the municipal limits. The chief minister said the move was intended to ensure a healthier living environment for residents, ease traffic congestion, curb pollution, and support modern urban planning in response to environmental and public health concerns.

To oversee the implementation of the relocation plan, a special committee was constituted comprising the secretary of the Services and General Administration Department and the secretary finance. The committee has been directed to examine all aspects of the proposal and submit a detailed report within one week.

The meeting also approved recruitments from Grade 1 to Grade 15 in the Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Chief Minister Bugti issued clear instructions that all hiring must be conducted strictly on merit through a transparent process, warning that political interference or favoritism would not be tolerated.

He said no job would be sold and no individual would be deprived of their rightful opportunity, reiterating that merit remained the foremost priority of the provincial government with no room for compromise.

Highlighting the wider impact of reforms in the livestock and dairy sector, the chief minister said the measures would generate new employment opportunities across the province. He added that the initiative would help increase milk and meat production, strengthen the provincial economy, and contribute to improving living standards.

Chief Minister Bugti reaffirmed his government’s commitment to institutional reforms, stating that all departments were being modernised to improve service delivery, enhance public convenience, and align governance with Balochistan’s long term goals of sustainable development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali via video link, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Zahid Saleem, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Services and General Administration Department Syed Faisal Agha, and other senior officials.