Bangladesh shuts down Indian visa centres over ‘security threat’

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday shut down two Indian visa application centers in Rajshahi and Khulna in view of the security situation in the country.

An official notification on the IVAC website read: “In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date.”

A day earlier, Dhaka police intercepted a massive protest march heading towards the Indian High Commission in the Gulshan area of Dhaka.

Demonstrators under the July Oikya banner demanded the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who currently resides in India. The march started from Rampura Bridge but was halted by heavy police blockades near North Badda to prevent any security breach.

In response to the escalating situation, India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Bangladeshi High Commissioner in New Delhi to express grave concern. Consequently, the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka has suspended its operations indefinitely.

This development highlights the growing diplomatic friction between the two nations ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February.

The recent demonstrations are deeply rooted in the aftermath of the July uprising that led to the ouster of the Awami League government in August 2024. Tensions have intensified since a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, is currently preparing for general elections on 12 February 2026, amidst a volatile security environment. Recent incidents, including the shooting of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, have further fuelled anti-India rhetoric among certain factions.

These groups accuse New Delhi of sheltering individuals responsible for the previous regime’s crackdown. Consequently, the relationship between the two neighbours remains strained as both sides navigate the complex transition towards a new political order.

Relations worsened as Bangladeshi leaders accused New Delhi of sheltering “fugitive terrorists” and interfering in domestic security. Further friction arose from controversial remarks by student leaders threatening to destabilise India’s northeastern “Seven Sisters” region.

These developments have transformed a historical partnership into a complex readjustment phase marked by mutual suspicion and frequent diplomatic summons.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka suspended all operations at 2 pm, citing an escalating security threat. This decision followed a planned march by the “July Oikya” group toward the Indian High Commission.

Earlier, India summoned the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to demand immediate measures for the safety of its personnel. This closure significantly impacts thousands of traders and medical tourists who rely on trans-border travel.