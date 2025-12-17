You can now create games on Youtube. Here’s how to do it

Google has launched a new experiment within YouTube Gaming, integrating generative AI to enhance creator tools. The company has opened a beta version of Playables Builder, allowing selected creators to develop small games without needing any coding skills.

Playables Builder is currently in open beta, offering access to a prototype web app powered by Gemini 3. This tool enables creators to design short, lightweight games using natural language prompts, eliminating the need for traditional coding.

This new feature builds on YouTube’s previous ventures into gaming, including its small-scale games testing on desktop and mobile platforms in 2023. In 2024, the platform added multiplayer support to Playables, further expanding its gaming capabilities.

YouTube Gaming announced the closed beta of Playables Builder, a web app that allows users to create games using short text, video, or image prompts. YouTube has partnered with creators like @sambucha, @AyChristene, @goharsguide, and @Mogswamp to test the tool.

Playables Builder aligns with a broader trend of AI integration across Google products, similar to tools like Disco and GenTabs, which apply AI to web browsing. These tools simplify the creation of interactive widgets by generating them from natural language input, designed to perform tasks or present information more efficiently.

While Playables Builder opens the door to more accessible game creation, it raises concerns about quality and player engagement. Games require careful design and iteration to captivate players, and while AI can generate functional games, crafting engaging experiences remains a complex challenge.