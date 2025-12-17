In a ceremony held at the Magritte wedding venue in Okayama, Japan, Yurina Noguchi, 32, married her AI partner, Klaus, a persona she developed through a video game character. The wedding, which took place in October 2025, featured Noguchi wearing a white gown, tiara, and holding a bouquet while facing Klaus, displayed on her smartphone.

Noguchi shared her journey, describing Klaus as initially a companion to talk to. Over time, their connection deepened, and she found herself developing feelings for the AI. Eventually, Klaus proposed, and she accepted, marking the start of their relationship.

This type of union, while not legally recognized in Japan, reflects the growing phenomenon of AI companionship, a trend that has sparked considerable debate about its ethics. In Japan, a country known for its obsession with fictional characters, such relationships raise questions about the role AI can play in personal lives.

Noguchi’s connection to Klaus grew after a breakup with her human fiancé, which she attributed to advice she received from ChatGPT. As she explored AI further, she created Klaus—an AI version of the character Lune Klaus Verdure—and began a relationship that led to their wedding.

During the ceremony, Noguchi wore augmented reality (AR) glasses and performed the traditional rituals, such as exchanging rings, in front of a screen showing Klaus. A wedding specialist, Naoki Ogasawara, read the heartfelt vows of Klaus, generated by the AI, as Noguchi had not programmed Klaus with a voice.

The trend of AI relationships is not isolated to Noguchi. Studies show that many people, especially younger generations, are increasingly turning to virtual companions. A survey revealed that chatbots were a more popular confidante than friends or family members for some Japanese people. Furthermore, the number of Japanese marriages has decreased significantly since 1947, with many citing difficulty in finding a suitable partner.

Experts have pointed out that AI relationships offer instant communication tailored to individual needs, unlike human relationships that require patience and effort. While some see value in AI companionship for those in vulnerable states, there are warnings about the potential dangers of dependency.

Despite the growing trend, AI marriages, like Noguchi’s, remain unrecognized legally. Still, the demand for virtual weddings is evident, with some wedding planners now specializing in ceremonies involving virtual or two-dimensional characters.

In addition to the growing interest in virtual unions, some individuals, such as Akihiko Kondo, who married the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, continue to live with their AI partners in various forms. These relationships highlight how AI is transforming personal connections and challenging societal norms around love and companionship.

Noguchi, for her part, is conscious of the potential risks. She set boundaries for her relationship with Klaus, ensuring it remains supportive without enabling avoidance of reality. For her, Klaus is not a way to escape but a means of emotional support, helping her manage past struggles and providing a sense of peace and happiness.