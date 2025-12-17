Saba Faisal clarifies her viral comments

LAHORE: Saba Faisal, a celebrated television actor known for her roles in hit dramas like Humsafar, Durr-e-Shehwar, and Main Manto Nahi Hoon, has recently addressed viral comments she made regarding family dynamics. In a video shared on her Instagram, she clarified her remarks from Good Morning Pakistan that sparked widespread debate.

Faisal explained that when she referred to a newlywed daughter-in-law as “goonga aur behra” (deaf and mute), she meant that she should be more forgiving in her new role. She acknowledged that forgiveness was the term she should have used instead, and emphasized that this advice applies to both the daughter-in-law and her in-laws. According to Faisal, mutual forgiveness is essential for harmony in relationships.

She also addressed the issue of daughters-in-law wearing clothes chosen by their mothers-in-law, stating that while some mothers-in-law offer money for shopping, she personally prefers to select clothes for her daughter-in-law herself. Faisal explained that this was out of a desire to reflect the family’s values, acknowledging that every woman wants to see aspects of her own family reflected in her daughter-in-law. However, she stressed that her intentions were not to impose her choices but to foster unity within the family.

Faisal expressed regret if her comments had offended anyone, reiterating that her intentions were to provide guidance from her own experiences. She concluded by apologizing to those who may have misunderstood her message, affirming that her followers are an important part of her family.