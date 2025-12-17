Rs200 Prize Bond Draw Results Announced by National Savings

The National Savings Centre in Lahore has released the outcome of the Rs200 prize bond draw No. 104. The top prize of Rs750,000 was claimed by the holder of bond number 758760.

In addition, five participants secured the second prize, each receiving Rs250,000. The successful bond numbers for the second prize are 033045, 487574, 694350, 837177, and 877428.

Earlier in December, the Central Directorate of National Savings held the Rs40,000 premium prize bond draw on December 10, 2025, which concluded the premium bond draws for the year.

Issued under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan, prize bonds remain a widely used savings instrument, combining investment with the chance to win cash rewards. These bonds are offered in denominations starting from Rs100 and can be bought or redeemed at SBP-BSC offices, National Savings Centres, and selected commercial banks, subject to presentation of a valid CNIC.