Rawalpindi’s death trap

The dilapidated and pothole-ridden 6th Road in Rawalpindi practically serves as a death trap for thousands of commuters every day. The road, as such, has already been in abysmal state for well over a year, but it has been further damaged by digging for pipeline installations.

Unfortunately, the situation turns worse during peak hours coinciding with school timings, compounded by road blockades caused by containers.

Despite the fact that this road serves as an artery, its maintenance is in a state of utter neglect — riddled with wide-open manholes, unfilled trenches, and potholes large and deep enough to damage vehicles. The inconvenience is further aggravated by dust, causing respiratory problems.

Merely issuing advisories for people to use alternative routes and wear masks to avoid dust is not a solution. Rather, speedy pipeline work and prompt civic repairs are needed to resolve this and other critical issues. The authorities must take up the matter with due seriousness, and make life easy for the people.

MICHAEL SAMUEL

RAWALPINDI