Public divided over Hina Niazi’s kissing video with her husband

Hina Niazi, the popular anchor of Suno To Sahi, is making headlines for a personal reason following her recent wedding. The infotainment show host, known for her candid interviews, shared a video from her reception that quickly went viral.

In the video, Niazi, dressed in a beautiful silver outfit, posed with her husband, holding a bouquet in front of their faces as if kissing him. While some fans appreciated the affectionate moment, the public reaction has been mixed.

The internet has been divided on the matter. Younger viewers have defended Niazi, stating that she is simply expressing love for her husband, with one commenter saying, “This is her husband. There is nothing wrong with it.” However, older viewers have expressed concerns, suggesting that such displays of affection are not in line with cultural values. One user stated, “She is married to him for sure, but our culture and values are also important,” while another accused her of being influenced by Western culture.

The viral video continues to spark debate, with public opinion split on what is deemed acceptable in the context of cultural norms.