Police disperse PTI sit-in near Adiala Jail after clashes, water cannons used

RAWALPINDI: Police early Wednesday dispersed a sit-in staged near the Factory Checkpoint and Adiala Jail following clashes with protesters, using anti-riot units and water cannons filled with cold water mixed with chemicals to clear the area.

The protest began on Tuesday when sisters of the PTI founder — Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Dr Uzma Khan — along with senior party leaders, reached the vicinity of Adiala Jail for a scheduled family meeting amid tight security arrangements.

Security around the jail had been significantly enhanced, with additional police contingents deployed, water cannons positioned at Gate No 5, and barricades erected at multiple access points, including Gorakhpur and the factory check-post. Authorities also shut down nearby markets, closed petrol pumps and announced a holiday for schools in surrounding areas.

Despite Tuesday being designated for meetings between inmates and their families or lawyers, jail authorities informed Aleema Khan and PTI leaders around 4pm that the meeting would not be permitted. Aleema Khan warned that the family would not disperse if the meeting was denied.

“If they do not allow the meeting, let them not. We are sitting here peacefully. Today, we have even brought blankets with us,” she said.

Later in the night, police moved in to disperse the protesters. Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Aleema Khan were caught in the water cannon spray, while police also detained several protesters who had taken shelter in nearby streets. Some protesters reportedly retaliated by pelting stones.

Police said Adiala Road had been fully cleared, all barricades and containers removed, and traffic restored. Authorities confirmed that the operation had concluded and the protesters had dispersed.

Protest organisers claimed that at least 15 party workers were arrested late at night and alleged that PTI leader Shaukat Basra suffered a broken finger due to police action. They also alleged that police deflated the tyres of vehicles belonging to protest leaders, including Aleema Khan.

Following the dispersal, Aleema Khan said protesters would return on Tuesday, December 23, if their demands — particularly permission for a family meeting — were not met.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan strongly condemned the incident, expressing concern over the use of force against protesters. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi also voiced his concern in a post on X.

Aleema Khan reiterated that the PTI founder’s demands were limited to constitutional principles. “The founder’s demand is the restoration of the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law,” she said, adding that Imran Khan had been incarcerated for more than two-and-a-half years.

Questioning the repeated denial of meetings, she asked why the PTI founder’s family was not being allowed to meet him in accordance with the law.