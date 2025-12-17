Pakistan’s passport ranked among the world’s lowest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport has been ranked 91st globally, tied with Somalia, according to the latest international passport index. With an overall score of 33.5, the ranking takes into account various factors, including travel access, taxation policies, global perception, dual citizenship rules, and personal freedom.

Pakistani passport holders can access 45 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or electronic travel authorization, which contributes to a travel score of 45. This factor makes up 50% of the total ranking.

In other categories, Pakistan scored 20 for taxation, reflecting the ability of citizens to relocate abroad to avoid domestic taxes, and 20 for global perception, indicating the moderate scrutiny faced by Pakistani travelers internationally. The country also received a dual citizenship score of 30, as citizens can hold multiple nationalities under certain restrictions. However, Pakistan’s score for personal freedom was 20, placing it in the lower ranks globally.

The index reveals that only North Korea, Iraq, Eritrea, Syria, and Afghanistan are ranked lower than Pakistan.