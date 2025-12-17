Over 2.5 million undocumented migrants leave US amid tighter enforcement, travel bans

WASHINGTON: More than 2.5 million undocumented migrants have left the United States since January 20, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on Wednesday, as the federal government stepped up immigration enforcement and expanded travel restrictions.

The total includes roughly 605,000 formal deportations and an estimated 1.9 million voluntary “self-departures,” where migrants exited the country under government pressure. DHS officials said the measures targeted individuals with criminal records while also encouraging undocumented residents to leave voluntarily through an official mobile application, which offers free flights and a $1,000 incentive.

The announcement represents the administration’s largest immigration update this year, coming amid broad changes in policy that link immigration control to national security. Officials cite violent incidents involving foreign nationals as justification for the expanded measures, framing them as essential to US safety.

Analysts caution that the combined figure of formal and voluntary departures obscures key distinctions. While deportations involve legal orders by courts or administrative authorities, voluntary exits often occur under implicit threats of detention or prosecution, raising concerns about coercion and due process.

The sharp rise in interior enforcement has strained Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, which are now operating near capacity. Meanwhile, immigration courts face backlogs that delay legal resolution for many migrants.

The DHS update coincides with an expansion of US travel bans. On December 16, the White House restricted entry from seven additional countries, including Syria, Palestinian Authority travel document holders, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Laos, and Sierra Leone.

This brings the total to 20 countries facing full or near-total entry restrictions, many of which are conflict-affected or Muslim-majority states. Authorities cite challenges in identity verification and information sharing as the basis for these bans, while human rights groups argue that nationality-based restrictions unfairly penalize entire populations and complicate international cooperation.

Although Pakistan is not included in the current restrictions, the broader enforcement environment affects Pakistani nationals in the US. Visa renewals, status changes, and airport inspections are under heightened scrutiny.

Immigration lawyers and community organisations report growing anxiety among migrants, including legally residing individuals, due to the increased risk of detention and deportation. Economists also note that sudden return migration can exacerbate underemployment, particularly for workers whose livelihoods are closely tied to US labor markets.

The DHS report underscores a decisive shift in US immigration policy toward security-driven enforcement, combining traditional deportations with voluntary exit incentives and sweeping travel restrictions.

As domestic enforcement intensifies, both the humanitarian and economic consequences of these policies are becoming increasingly apparent, prompting debate among international partners and migrant communities alike.