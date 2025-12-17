MQM-P UC in-charge shot dead in New Karachi

KARACHI: A joint Union Council-8 in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) was shot dead in New Karachi late Tuesday night, with police saying the killing appeared to have stemmed from a dispute over a rickshaw stand.

According to Bilal Colony police, the victim, 40-year-old Haji Shehzad, was targeted near a tea stall close to Alam Pride in Surjani Town. Investigators said Shehzad had been embroiled in a dispute with certain individuals over the operation of a rickshaw stand, which may have triggered the attack.

Police said that around 1:00am, six armed men riding three motorcycles arrived at the tea stall with their faces covered and opened indiscriminate fire. Shehzad was hit in the ribs and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in an Edhi ambulance. Owing to limited facilities, he was later shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased was a resident of New Karachi Sector 5-E, a father of four, and an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, posted at the pumping station near New Karachi Power House Chowrangi.

After completing legal formalities and an initial post-mortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the body was handed over to the family. Senior police officials, including SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, visited the hospital and met the victim’s relatives. Police said a case would be registered in line with the family’s statement and efforts were under way to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan strongly condemned the killing, terming it an act of terrorism and a conspiracy to undermine peace in Karachi.

In a statement, an MQM-P spokesperson said the party’s central committee expressed deep grief over the death of Haji Shehzad, describing the shooting as a cowardly act intended to spread fear in the city. The spokesperson said the law and order situation in Karachi was alarming and demanded that the Sindh chief minister, Sindh home minister, DG Rangers and IG Sindh take immediate and effective action to arrest those responsible.