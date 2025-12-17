‘Islamabad, Cairo, Ankara’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM /Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and a couple of other Federal Ministers were quite frequently visiting friendly countries, meeting top leaderships and others for boosting Pakistan’s relations, seeking foreign investment, trade and joint partnership in different sectors.

It was indeed very appreciable that this was not just one way traffic but rather welcomely two way traffic as dignitaries from friendly and regional countries also were also visiting Islamabad every now and then, holding talks here with their counterparts and others concerned for enhancing bilateral relations in different sector and fields and thereby strengthening and boosting bilateral relations between Pakistan and their respective countries. Such exchange of visits of dignitaries go a long way to further enhancing relations in a mutually beneficial manner in due course of time.

Pakistan enjoys very friendly brotherly relations with Egypt and Turkiye. And top level mutual exchanges every now and then were further strengthening these relations and enhancing cooperation in different sectors.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr Badr Ahmed Muhamed Abdelatty was in Islamabad recently for a couple of days during which he held quite useful exchanges of views with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister/foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. among others.

The visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister has quite obviously further strengthened the longstanding bilateral relationship and provided a significantopportunity to both the countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, cultural, and educational sectors. Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together forregional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

While addressing a joint press conference after their deliberations, the Foreign Ministers stated that Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to significantly upgrade their economic cooperation through a new Pakistan-Egypt Business Council and also a Pakistan-Egypt Business Forum there by marking the most structured commercial engagement between the two nations in more than decade. They also unveiled twin platforms for energizing trade and investment with Islamabad providing short-listed 250-500top firms for Business to Business (B2B) engagements, both nations pledged to take concrete, solid steps for boosting connectivity and economic cooperation, Cairo to mirror. Islamabad’s business whitelisting process, ease visas, besides doubling scholarships for Pakistani students in religious studies.

Both the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed commitment to bring business, trade and investment ties with longstanding political goodwill between the two counties.

The visits of the Egyptian Foreign Minister and the Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources one after the other to Pakistan certainly augurs well for further enhancing, promoting, and strengthening bilateral relations between brotherly countries Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye in mutually beneficial manners in the coming days, weeks, months and years, as the top leaders of these countries committed and determined to continue making efforts to boost their relations to new heights.

As per the announcement made on the occasion, the first meeting of the Pakistan-Egypt Business Forum will be held in Cairo in the second quarter of 2026while the Joint Ministerial Process will also be revived after 14 years.

As a matter of coincidence perhaps, just when the Egyptian Foreign Minister was visiting Islamabad, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan was in Cairo courting the major Egyptian conglomerate for investment in mining, and information technology sectors in his country.

At the heels of the Egyptian Foreign Minister’s visit, a Turkish delegation, led by Energy and Natural resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar arrived in Islamabad for high-level talks for expanding collaboration between the two brotherly countries across oil, gas and mineral sectors.

The Turkish Energy Minister along with his delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif ,who had returned home bit earlier from extended stay in London for medical checkup after visiting Bahrain, duly emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration between the two countries in energy, petroleum and mineral sectors, expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further expanding cooperation with Turkey, particularly in the energy sector. The PM availed the opportunity to convey his satisfaction over the Turkish Petroleum’s joining offshore and onshore exploration activities in Pakistan, also invited the Turkish companies to increase their investment footprint in Pakistan’s energy market. He underscored the historical and fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries. and indicated that a Pakistani Ministerial delegation will shortly be visiting Turkiye to explore possibilities for further cooperation between the two countries. The PM quite fondly recalled his numerous interactions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and stressed the dire need for ensuring close coordination between the two sides in view of the fast-evolving regional and global environment.

The PM and the Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources also witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and signing of agreements between Turkiye and Pakistan in the field of mining.

The visits of the Egyptian Foreign Minister and the Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources one after the other to Pakistan certainly augurs well for further enhancing, promoting, and strengthening bilateral relations between brotherly countries Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye in mutually beneficial manners in the coming days, weeks, months and years, as the top leaders of these countries committed and determined to continue making efforts to boost their relations to new heights.