Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to strengthen Pak-Iran cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Pakistan–Iran relations wherein the participants reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The participants also discussed ways to identify new avenues for strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral engagement with Iran across priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Secretary of Petroleum, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries.