Imran Khan’s sisters among 400 booked under terror charges over Adiala Jail sit-in

FIR names Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, Salman Akram Raja, Naeem Panjotha, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and others under provisions of ATA

Police claim road blocking, sloganeering and attacks on personnel with 14 suspects arrested, produced before anti-terrorism court

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday booked the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan along with around 400 others on terrorism and multiple criminal charges after an overnight sit-in outside Adiala Jail turned confrontational when authorities stopped them from meeting the jailed former prime minister, officials said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Police Station Saddar Beroni against Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, Qasim Khan, Aliya Hamza, Salman Akram Raja, Naeem Panjotha, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and others under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The case also invokes Section 120 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for allegedly planning a criminal conspiracy against the state, attacking police personnel and violating Section 144.

According to the police, Khan’s sisters, accompanied by hundreds of PTI supporters, staged a sit-in outside the prison late last night after the authorities barred them from meeting the former prime minister. The FIR states that the protesters raised slogans against the government and the state, blocked the road, interfered in official duties and incited other PTI workers.

The report further alleges that the suspects pelted stones and hurled glass bottles at police personnel. Police said 14 suspects were arrested on the spot and were produced before an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism following his ouster from power through an opposition-led no-confidence motion in April 2022. His incarceration has repeatedly emerged as a flashpoint between the government and the PTI, with protests, scuffles with police and confrontations with jail authorities continuing over meetings with the former premier.

Last week, police forcibly dispersed an hours-long sit-in staged by Imran Khan’s sisters outside Adiala Jail after official visiting hours ended. In November, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also held a 16-hour sit-in outside the facility.

The most recent meeting with the jailed PTI founder took place on December 2, when his sister Uzma was allowed to see him after the party raised concerns about his health and threatened protests outside the Islamabad High Court before marching towards the jail.

Amid the continued tensions, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah have hinted at the possibility of transferring Imran Khan to another prison.