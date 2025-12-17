Hania Aamir addresses surgery and botox rumors

LAHORE: Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s leading television stars with over 19.2 million followers on Instagram, has recently responded to comments about her enhanced appearance. Known for her roles in popular dramas such as Dilruba, Ishqiya, and Mere Humsafar, Aamir has been in the spotlight following noticeable changes to her cosmetic look at the recent Lux Style Awards (LSA).

In a video shared by the actress, she confidently posed for a reel showcasing her LSA look. Aamir appeared radiant, even singing along to the music. Fans quickly took to the comments, with one user praising her by saying, “Girlie, you look like you’ve been photoshopped.” Aamir, known for her candidness, responded directly, saying, “Surgery. Botox,” adding, “New favourite joke.” Her response was met with admiration, with fans appreciating her honest approach to addressing the speculation. One fan commented, “Hania Aamir knows how to humble critics,” while another wrote, “I can’t stop laughing at her honest reply.”

Apart from her witty comeback, Aamir is also receiving high praise for her stunning LSA appearance. Fans and friends alike are admiring her flawless look, with many expressing their admiration in the comments. It seems Hania’s confidence and straightforwardness continue to win the hearts of her followers.