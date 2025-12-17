Four Indian Cricketers Banned Over Corruption Claims

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has imposed an immediate suspension on four state-level cricketers following allegations of corrupt practices during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 in Lucknow.

The players are accused of trying to improperly influence other members of the Assam squad, triggering parallel investigations by the BCCI and local law enforcement authorities.

The ACA confirmed that Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi, and Abhishek Thakuri have been barred from all cricket-related activities with immediate effect. ACA Secretary Sanatan Das stated that the decision was taken to prevent any further escalation of the matter and to safeguard the integrity of the game.

Under the suspension order, the four individuals are prohibited from competing in state tournaments, participating in ACA-affiliated club matches, or engaging in any official cricketing roles, including coaching, umpiring, or match officiating. District cricket bodies have been directed to ensure full compliance.

Police Case and BCCI Findings

In response to the allegations, an FIR was registered with the Crime Branch in Guwahati, citing attempts to influence teammates during Assam’s SMAT 2025 campaign, which ran from November 26 to December 8.

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) also carried out its own inquiry and reportedly uncovered prima facie evidence of serious wrongdoing. Das noted that the alleged conduct compromises the sport’s credibility and justified immediate disciplinary action.

Assam failed to qualify for the Super League stage of the tournament, and the controversy has further intensified scrutiny on the team. The ACA reiterated that the suspensions are a preventive measure while investigations remain ongoing and has formally notified clubs and cricket academies to enforce the directive.