Fiza Ali responds sharply to Yasir Nawaz

KARACHI: Fiza Ali has fired back at Yasir Nawaz after he expressed support for his wife, Nida Yasir, who recently came under fire for derogatory comments about food delivery riders. Nida Yasir had apologized after facing significant public backlash for her remarks, which many considered offensive.

Fiza Ali, who had criticized Nida’s statement, emphasized that food delivery riders are hardworking individuals who deserve respect, including a small tip. She argued that claims of the riders swindling money were unjustified. Yasir Nawaz, however, defended his wife, accusing Fiza of unnecessarily attacking Nida.

In response, Fiza Ali has once again lashed out at Yasir, saying that a real man would never involve himself in an argument between two women. She added that Yasir’s involvement in the dispute was wrong, asserting that she is focused on her own career and speaking out on real-life issues.

The online debate has sparked a heated division, with some supporting Fiza’s stance, while others back Yasir’s defense of his wife. One comment read, “Good job, Fiza,” while another praised Yasir for standing by his wife, calling him a “real man.” Some have suggested the feud should come to an end, with one remarking, “This discussion needs to stop now.”

The conflict continues to divide opinions on social media.