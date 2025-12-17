NATIONAL

Federal police registers FIRs against 70 of 90 PTI MPAs from KP

By Staff Correspondent
A Pakistani policeman (C) fires a tear gas shell toward supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and Canadian cleric Tahir ul Qadri during clashes near the prime minister's residence in Islamabad on August 31, 2014. At least 300 people were wounded in clashes between police and protesters in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, hospital officials said on August 31, as a fortnight-long political impasse took a violent turn. AFP PHOTO/AAMIR QURESHI

ISLAMABAD: Federal police have registered cases against 70 of the 92 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, most of them belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), across multiple police stations in Islamabad, with former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur facing the highest number of cases.

According to police records, Islamabad police have compiled detailed data of previously registered FIRs, including serious charges such as terrorism and attacks on police and Rangers personnel. The majority of the PTI MPAs have not yet obtained bail from any court.

The incumbent chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is wanted in 11 separate cases, while Sohail Afridi faces seven cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), along with additional charges related to attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur has 52 FIRs registered against him between 2022 and November 2024 at 18 different police stations, police records show.

Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly Suraya Bibi has a case registered in November 2024 for allegedly leading a violent protest, while KP Minister for Local Government and Higher Education Meena Afridi is facing four cases registered at Golra, Aabpara, Noon and Secretariat police stations.

Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Swati has a case registered at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad. Faisal Tarkai, a prominent figure from Swabi, has been named in a case involving seven sections of the ATA, while Aqibullah, brother of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, also faces a case registered at the Secretariat police station.

The development underscores the mounting legal challenges faced by PTI leaders and other prominent political figures from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as authorities continue to pursue pending cases across the federal capital.

Police disperse PTI sit-in near Adiala Jail after clashes, water cannons used
Mushahid says 'Pakistan-Russia are strategic partners in Eurasia'
