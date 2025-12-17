Dr. Warda Murder: Suspect confesses, police recover crucial evidence

ABBOTABAD: In a significant breakthrough in the Dr. Warda abduction and murder case, Abbottabad police confirmed that the suspect, Parvez, has confessed to his involvement. Authorities have also filed a new appeal in the High Court to secure custody of all suspects for further investigation.

Investigators revealed that Wahid, the husband of the master planner Rida Jadun, was found in possession of gold, which added to the mounting evidence against the suspects. During police searches, cheques totaling Rs1.23 crore and 10 receipts related to the suspects were also recovered. Additionally, the murder weapon was found following identifications by Parvez, Wahid, Rida Jadun, Nadeem, and Shamraiz.

Police officials stated that the investigative team has completed all legal procedures, including identifying crime scenes and planning locations. Evidence and witness testimonies have already been submitted in court, strengthening the case against the accused in the abduction and murder of Dr. Warda.

Earlier, District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed confirmed the arrest of all suspects involved in the Dr. Warda case. However, the prime accused, Shamrez, was killed during a police encounter. The DPO explained that Dr. Warda’s disappearance was reported on December 4, and her body was recovered four days later, prompting an intense investigation that led to the arrest of four suspects. Shamrez had been in hiding, but police traced him to Thandiani Road near Mera Rehmat Khan Kunda using mobile data.

When attempting to arrest Shamrez, a shootout occurred, and Shamrez was killed by gunfire from his own accomplices, who managed to escape. Police are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects.

All individuals involved in the Dr. Warda murder have now been identified. DPO Haroon Rasheed assured the public that the suspects—Rehaj Dadon, Nadeem, Parvez, and Wahid—will be prosecuted and face punishment according to the law. Dr. Warda, a doctor at Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, was allegedly abducted by her friend Rida Jadun on December 4, 2025, and murdered with the help of accomplices Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamraiz.