China’s UN envoy stresses need for comprehensive, durable ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: Mr Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, on December 16 said a comprehensive and durable ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved during a UN Security Council open meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

He said that over the past two months, incidents violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement have occurred frequently, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians. Reaching a ceasefire agreement should mean ending all hostile actions, not just de-escalating intense conflicts into low-intensity attacks.

Any reckless act violating the agreement may end the fragile ceasefire. China calls on all relevant parties, especially Israel, to immediately fulfill their commitments under the ceasefire agreement, stop actions that exacerbate tensions, and promote the realization of a true comprehensive and durable ceasefire. Relevant mediating parties should take action to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Fu Cong stated that China urges Israel to earnestly fulfill its obligations under international law, open all border crossings, lift restrictions on the access of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip, and support the United Nations and other agencies in carrying out aid work. China calls on Israel to immediately stop settlement activities in the West Bank, curb settler violence, and stop undermining the governance foundation of the Palestinian National Authority, including the prompt return of collected taxes and the lifting of restrictive measures on the Palestinian economy.

He emphasized that implementing the “two-state solution” and enabling Palestine to achieve independent statehood is the only feasible way to resolve the Palestinian issue. Any arrangement for Gaza’s future must adhere to the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,” and any attempt to alter Gaza’s territorial and demographic structure should be firmly rejected. The international community must pool greater efforts to advance the “two-state solution” and support Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations at an early date.

He reaffirmed that China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights. China will continue to work with the international community to promote a comprehensive and durable ceasefire in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and make unremitting efforts for the early comprehensive, fair and durable settlement of the Palestinian issue.