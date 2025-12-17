China willing to consolidate, enhance cooperation with Middle Eastern countries: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China is willing to strengthen the alignment between its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and the development visions of Middle Eastern countries, consolidating cooperation in traditional areas while deepening collaboration in emerging and frontier sectors, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

In an interview with Chinese media following his visit to three Middle Eastern countries from December 12 to 16, namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China will further advance cooperation with Middle Eastern countries in innovation-driven development, investment and finance, energy, trade and cultural exchanges, while continuing to be a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner in their modernization efforts.

Guided by the Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China will encourage the international community to respect the independent choices of the people of the Middle East and the legitimate concerns of regional countries, and resolve differences and disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation, he noted.

Major countries should continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Middle Eastern countries, promoting and supporting sustainable development in the region, Wang said. He added that major countries should also support Middle Eastern countries in resolving longstanding conflicts and enhancing unity and cooperation to foster long-term stability.

Regarding the resolution of the Palestinian issue, Wang said that the two-state solution remains the only viable path, with “Palestinians governing Palestine” serving as an important foundation.

Any arrangements concerning Gaza’s future should respect the will of the Palestinian people and take into account the legitimate concerns of Middle Eastern countries, he said, adding China will continue to support Palestine’s primary role in post-war governance in Gaza, urge the international community to assume its responsibilities, prevent the resurgence of conflict, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and bring the Palestinian issue back onto the right track.

Wang also praised the three Arab states for adhering to the one-China principle, supporting China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backing China’s efforts toward national reunification.

Wang stressed that mutual support in safeguarding core interests forms the historical foundation and political essence of the friendship between China and Arab states. He added that the Arab states’ support for China’s legitimate position on the Taiwan question upholds the fundamental principles of international relations and demonstrates that the one-China principle is deeply rooted in people’s hearts.

Commenting on the role of the second China-Arab States Summit, to be held in China in 2026, in shaping relations between China and Arab states, Wang said that China will leverage head-of-state diplomacy to guide the way forward and elevate strategic mutual trust to a higher level.

China will deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Arab states through the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative to advance modernization on both sides, and promote peace and stability through a shared, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable approach so as to make new progress in resolving hotspot issues in the Middle East, he said.

China will also deepen exchanges and mutual learning with Arab states through jointly promoting shared human values, so as to take China-Arab civilizational exchange and mutual learning to a new stage, Wang noted.

At the same time, China will uphold multilateralism through the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, so as to push the international order toward a more just and equitable direction, he stressed.