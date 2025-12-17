Attendance matters most

The recent initiative taken by the Sindh Education Department to introduce a digital system for monitoring students’ attendance is a welcome and progressive move.

For many years, education policies have focused mainly on ensuring teachers’ attendance, while the issue of student absenteeism remained largely ignored. In many institutions across the country, enrolment numbers are high, but actual classroom attendance continues to remain abysmally low, which weakens the already fragile learning process.

To curb student absenteeism as well, the new digital attendance system, which directly addresses this problem, should be expanded to all higher classes and colleges across the province. In its core essence, a classroom full of students encourages effective teaching and meaningful learning.

While we are still at it, the authorities concerned within the provincial Education Department should also take strict steps against the cheating and copying culture by introducing digital verification systems during examinations.

Ensuring transparency and merit at all tiers is essential for restoring the lost public trust in the provincial education system.

WAQAR ALI KHUSHK

HYDERABAD